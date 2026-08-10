Kochi’s record-breaking sari pookkalam made with 2,500 silk saris

The scale of the work came from its unusual material. “We used 2,500 sarees in 5,000 different colours across a 2,000-square-foot area, making them look like a flower garden,” Suresh explains. Getting the sarees into place was a feat in itself. “It took 18 hours to straighten and arrange the sarees,” he shares.

The decision to use sarees also gave the traditional pookkalam a new visual quality. “People were amazed to see something different from the usual flower arrangements,” Suresh recalls. “Many were surprised that it was possible to create this with sarees,” he smiles.

The installation was displayed publicly for two days, beginning August 1, as part of Maharani Wedding Collections’ Onam celebrations. While the work earned a world record, Suresh says that was not his motivation. “I don’t go after records,” he concludes.