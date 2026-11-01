Kerala Piravi 2026: Seven reasons to fall in love with Keralam

Kerala's formation as a state on November 1, 1956, brought together Malayalam-speaking regions of Travancore, Cochin and Malabar, giving political shape to the vision of the Aikya Kerala Movement. The word Piravi means birth in Malayalam, and Kerala Piravi commemorates the birth of this unified state. Seventy years later, as the state embraces its name in Malayalam, Keralam, the occasion gives us reason to celebrate the people, places and traditions that have shaped its identity.
Malayalam lies at the heart of Kerala's cultural identity, with a literary history stretching back centuries. The state is also celebrated for its achievements in education, having become India's first state to be declared fully literate in 1991. Early works such as Ramacharitam and the devotional poetry of Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan helped shape the language's literary tradition. Its modern literature has produced extraordinary voices, including Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, whose Balyakalasakhi and Pathummayude Aadu remain beloved, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, M. T. Vasudevan Nair and poet Kamala Das. Kerala Piravi is celebrated through poetry recitals, literary discussions, essay competitions and cultural programmes.
Kerala's cultural calendar draws artists, writers, filmmakers and audiences from across the world. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has established Kochi as an important destination for contemporary art, while the Kerala Literature Festival, billed as Asia's largest, brings international authors, thinkers and readers together on Kozhikode Beach every year. Wayanad's Literature Festival adds another literary gathering to the state's calendar. Thiruvananthapuram's International Film Festival of Kerala screens world cinema alongside Indian and Malayalam films, attracting cinephiles from across the country and overseas. The state's cultural calendar also includes the spectacular Thrissur Pooram and the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha.
Kerala’s food scene has arrived, and it has the rankings to show for it. Karimeen pollichathu, the pearl spot fish marinated in a punchy masala, wrapped in banana leaf and grilled until fragrant, recently claimed the 34th spot on TasteAtlas’s list of the world’s 100 best fish dishes. The state also features on the platform’s list of the world’s 100 best food regions, while Lonely Planet has singled out its cuisine as one of the world’s best travel experiences for 2026. And one meal is enough to understand the fuss. Malabar’s Mappila Muslim kitchens turn out fragrant biryanis, flaky pathiri and the sweet, egg-rich muttamala. Syrian Christian tables bring duck roast and appam with stew, while Kerala’s Hindu culinary traditions shine through temple food and the grand sadhya, with its avial, thoran, olan and payasam. Beef fry with porotta, meanwhile, has fans across the state and beyond.
Kerala’s performing arts are a lively mix of dance, music, theatre and martial arts traditions. Among its classical dance forms are Kathakali, with its elaborate make-up and expressive gestures, and the graceful Mohiniyattam. Theyyam brings North Kerala alive with towering headdresses, vivid face paint and spectacular ritual performances. On the music front, Mappilappattu brings the infectious charm of Mappila folk songs, while Sopana Sangeetham fills Kerala’s temples with devotional melodies. Theatre enthusiasts can look to Koodiyattam, Chakyar Koothu and the irreverent, satirical Ottan Thullal. For a little swordplay, Velakali and Parichamuttukali bring swords, shields and plenty of action into the mix.
Malayalam cinema has been making its mark for decades. The early classics Neelakuyil (1954) and Chemmeen (1965) brought national recognition, while the 1970s saw filmmakers such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan and G. Aravindan usher in a new wave of politically engaged, adventurous cinema. The following decade brought the unforgettable films of Bharathan, Padmarajan and K. G. George, alongside memorable performances by an extraordinary roster of actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Urvashi, and more. Today, Women are shaping the scene, with films such as Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra pushing new boundaries, Mollywood continues to deliver stories that travel far beyond Kerala.
You can wander through Munnar’s endless tea gardens, take in Wayanad’s misty hills, chase waterfalls in the Western Ghats, laze on Varkala’s dramatic coastline or drift along Alappuzha’s palm-fringed backwaters. Kappad in Kozhikode and Chal in Kannur are recognised with the international Blue Flag certification for their environmental standards. And there is plenty to discover beyond the scenery. Periyar’s forests shelter elephants and tigers, Eravikulam National Park is home to the endangered Nilgiri tahr, while Silent Valley protects the rare lion-tailed macaque.
Kerala has cultivated one of India's most celebrated traditions of Ayurveda, with generations of physicians preserving and practising this ancient system of medicine. The Ashtavaidya families, traditionally associated with its eight branches, played an important role in this inheritance. Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, established in 1902 by Vaidyaratnam P. S. Varier, remains a prominent name in Ayurvedic healthcare. Treatments such as Pizhichil, Njavarakizhi and Shirodhara, alongside the state's extensive knowledge of medicinal plants, have helped establish Kerala as an international destination for Ayurvedic wellness.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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