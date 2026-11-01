Kerala Piravi 2026: Seven reasons to fall in love with Keralam

Kerala’s food scene has arrived, and it has the rankings to show for it. Karimeen pollichathu, the pearl spot fish marinated in a punchy masala, wrapped in banana leaf and grilled until fragrant, recently claimed the 34th spot on TasteAtlas’s list of the world’s 100 best fish dishes. The state also features on the platform’s list of the world’s 100 best food regions, while Lonely Planet has singled out its cuisine as one of the world’s best travel experiences for 2026. And one meal is enough to understand the fuss. Malabar’s Mappila Muslim kitchens turn out fragrant biryanis, flaky pathiri and the sweet, egg-rich muttamala. Syrian Christian tables bring duck roast and appam with stew, while Kerala’s Hindu culinary traditions shine through temple food and the grand sadhya, with its avial, thoran, olan and payasam. Beef fry with porotta, meanwhile, has fans across the state and beyond.