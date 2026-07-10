Monsoon magic is reinvented at this luxury property in Fort Kochi

Soon enough, suitcases reappeared. Reality returned. The rain, however, showed no signs of leaving. Neither, if we’re being honest, did we. Our stay had been brief, but Fort Kochi possesses that rare ability to make even a short visit feel richly satisfying. Perhaps it’s the layered history. Perhaps it’s the food. Perhaps it’s the sea. Or perhaps it’s simply the rain, washing away any lingering urge to hurry through life. Relais & Châteaux Malabar House understands this rhythm perfectly. It doesn’t merely provide a luxurious place to sleep. It encourages guests to embrace Fort Kochi exactly as it is — slow, soulful, endlessly fascinating and, during the monsoon, gloriously drenched. You’ll return home with damp shoes. You’ll probably need to dry out your suitcase. Your camera lens will spend half the trip fogging up. You may even catch a mild sniffle. But you’ll also discover that few places celebrate the monsoon quite like Fort Kochi. And after enough cups of chukku kaapi, you’ll find yourself secretly hoping it never stops raining.

Fort Kochi is connected by air, rail and road to Bengaluru.

Nearest airport: Kochi.

Nearest railhead: Ernakulam.

INR 10,000 onwards. At Parade Road, Fort Kochi.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal