Monsoon magic is reinvented at this luxury property in Fort Kochi

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who spend the arrival of the monsoon desperately checking weather apps, cancelling holidays and muttering darkly about damp laundry. And then there are those who see ominous black clouds gathering over the Arabian Sea and immediately think, ‘brilliant! Let’s go stand in the middle of it.’ We belong firmly to the second camp.
If there is one place in India where the monsoon doesn’t merely arrive but makes a grand theatrical entrance, complete with thunderous applause, crashing waves and dramatic lighting, it is Fort Kochi. Here, the South-West monsoon isn’t just weather. It’s the headline act. Forget beaches in peak summer. Forget winter sunshine. If you truly want to experience Kerala, visit when the skies have collectively decided that dry land is vastly overrated.
The monsoon had only broken a few days earlier, but it clearly hadn’t received the memo about pacing itself. By the time we arrived, we looked less like discerning travellers and more like contestants eliminated from an especially wet survival programme. Fortunately, Kerala possesses the perfect cure for excessive rainfall-induced misery: chukku kaapi.
One cup became two. Two became several. At some point, we stopped counting and simply accepted that our bloodstream was now approximately 60 percent spiced coffee. Revived and considerably less bedraggled, we finally made our way to our room. Malabar House somehow manages to feel simultaneously luxurious, artistic and deeply rooted in Fort Kochi’s history. The heritage architecture, carefully curated artwork and elegant interiors make it impossible not to slow down. Our room came with a lovely balcony overlooking the quiet street outside, where rainwater performed an endless choreography across centuries-old buildings. Normally, people pay extra for sea views. We happily settled for monsoon views.
After unpacking, lunch beckoned and resistance proved entirely futile. The obvious choice was a seafood-heavy sadya. There are meals that satisfy your hunger and then there are meals that make you question every life decision that didn’t previously involve eating this particular combination of fish, curries, vegetables and rice. Needless to say, every last morsel disappeared with impressive efficiency. Accompanied, naturally, by yet more chukku kaapi. At this point, we suspected the staff were quietly judging us. Or perhaps admiring our commitment. Possibly both.
Knowing full well that all sensible holidays should include at least one occasion where strangers cover you in warm herbal oils, we booked ourselves into the hotel’s ayurvedic spa. Appointments need to be made in advance, so we wisely secured one before venturing out into what was rapidly becoming a full-scale aquatic expedition. Fort Kochi has always been one of those rare places where getting gloriously lost is half the attraction. Our first stop was David Hall Art Café, conveniently situated barely twenty steps away. Twenty very wet steps.
Usually bustling during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, it wore an altogether different personality during the rains. Quiet. Reflective. Almost contemplative. The sort of place where you instinctively lower your voice despite nobody asking you to. The rain somehow amplifies Fort Kochi’s colonial architecture. The Portuguese, Dutch and British influences appear richer beneath dark clouds, while moss quietly colonises every available surface with admirable determination and how.
After lingering longer than intended, we wandered towards Mahatma Gandhi Beach. Calling it a beach during the monsoon feels rather generous. The Arabian Sea had staged what can only be described as a hostile takeover. The waves crashed ashore with astonishing enthusiasm while much of the sand appeared to have temporarily emigrated elsewhere. Swimming wasn’t merely inadvisable — it would’ve required both remarkable optimism and questionable judgement. Instead, we joined locals and fellow visitors simply watching nature show off. The sea in monsoon doesn’t sparkle. It growls. It hurls itself against the shore. It reminds everyone who’s actually in charge.
Fortunately, Fort Kochi’s beautifully maintained Beach Walkway offers one of the finest coastal strolls imaginable. Stretching for less than a kilometre, the paved promenade threads together history, heritage and spectacular sea views with effortless grace. One moment you’re admiring remnants of old fortifications. The next you’re passing Bastion Bungalow and the Dutch Cemetery. Soon afterwards, the iconic Chinese fishing nets emerge through curtains of rain like enormous prehistoric creatures patiently waiting for their next catch.
By now we were soaked. Not mildly damp. Not inconveniently wet. Properly, spectacularly soaked. Our shoes had surrendered. Our umbrellas had admitted defeat. Our clothes clung to us with admirable loyalty. Oddly enough, none of this mattered. There’s a strange liberation that comes from accepting you cannot possibly become any wetter. Returning to Malabar House felt wonderfully triumphant. Mostly because towels existed. Even better, our spa appointment was perfectly timed.
The Ayurvedic massage was every bit as restorative as promised. Warm herbal oils, skilled hands and the rhythmic sounds of rain outside combined into something approaching meditation. Halfway through, however, our therapist noticed the inevitable. “You’ve caught a little cold.” Apparently spending hours gleefully wandering around in torrential rain has consequences. Who knew?
Thankfully, Kerala has an answer for everything. The therapist produced what can only be described as mysterious ayurvedic wizardry in powdered form. Applied carefully to the forehead after the massage, it promised to relieve blocked sinuses. We smiled politely. We’ve all encountered miracle cures before. Yet within minutes, astonishingly, our noses cleared. Whether ancient wisdom, herbal science or outright magic was responsible remains uncertain. Frankly, we didn’t care. It worked.
Freshly restored to functioning human beings, we celebrated in the only appropriate fashion — with even more chukku kaapi. This time accompanied by gloriously crisp pazham pori. There are few combinations more comforting than hot banana fritters, strong spiced black coffee and relentless rain hammering down outside. It’s impossible to rush such moments. Nor should you.
Comfortably full once again — a recurring theme of this quick trip — we walked the short distance to the Kochi Folklore Odeum. What followed became one of the unexpected highlights of our visit. Two back-to-back performances introduced us to kathakali and theyyam, with demonstrations of kalaripayattu woven between them. Kathakali dazzled through elaborate make-up, stylised expressions and extraordinary precision. Theyyam exploded with raw energy, colour and spirituality. Then came the kalaripayattu. Watching lithe practitioners leap, spin and perform seemingly impossible feats of martial agility left the audience collectively wondering whether gravity had temporarily taken the evening off. By the time we emerged, the rain had resumed with renewed enthusiasm. Naturally.
We managed one final stroll around the neighbourhood, partly because Fort Kochi after dark possesses an irresistible charm and partly because we’d consumed enough kaapi and food to justify the exercise. Eventually we drifted back to our room. Exactly when we fell asleep remains something of a mystery. One moment we were listening to rain drumming gently on the roof. The next, it was morning.
And what a morning. Outside, another storm rolled across Fort Kochi. Inside, a gloriously hot shower awaited. There are few luxuries more underrated than standing beneath steaming water while watching tropical rain lash against windows. It’s oddly therapeutic. Breakfast unfolded at precisely the pace holidays should. Slowly. Very slowly. After what felt like an unofficial lifetime fuelled entirely by chukku kaapi, we finally switched allegiance to filter kaapi. As Bengaluru residents, we felt honour-bound to maintain diplomatic relations with ‘our kaapi’ before returning home. Fortunately, Kerala’s filter kaapi is every bit as persuasive as its chukku kaapi. The South Indian breakfast that followed was exactly what was needed before departure — comforting, generous and impossible to fault.
Soon enough, suitcases reappeared. Reality returned. The rain, however, showed no signs of leaving. Neither, if we’re being honest, did we. Our stay had been brief, but Fort Kochi possesses that rare ability to make even a short visit feel richly satisfying. Perhaps it’s the layered history. Perhaps it’s the food. Perhaps it’s the sea. Or perhaps it’s simply the rain, washing away any lingering urge to hurry through life. Relais & Châteaux Malabar House understands this rhythm perfectly. It doesn’t merely provide a luxurious place to sleep. It encourages guests to embrace Fort Kochi exactly as it is — slow, soulful, endlessly fascinating and, during the monsoon, gloriously drenched. You’ll return home with damp shoes. You’ll probably need to dry out your suitcase. Your camera lens will spend half the trip fogging up. You may even catch a mild sniffle. But you’ll also discover that few places celebrate the monsoon quite like Fort Kochi. And after enough cups of chukku kaapi, you’ll find yourself secretly hoping it never stops raining.
Fort Kochi is connected by air, rail and road to Bengaluru.
Nearest airport: Kochi.
Nearest railhead: Ernakulam.
INR 10,000 onwards. At Parade Road, Fort Kochi.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal