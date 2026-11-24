High up in the hills of Nagaland, every year a grand spectacle unfolds where culture blossoms in its most extravagant self. With the 27th Hornbill Festival set to begin on December 1, Nagaland is getting all decked up to welcome visitors at the Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima, much like a bride preparing for her big day.
Often called the ‘Festival of Festivals’, the Hornbill Festival opens a window into the soul of Nagaland, bringing the world closer to its many tribes, their age-old traditions and cultural treasures passed down through generations. Back in December 2000, the government of Nagaland started this festival in order to attract tourism and for 26 years, the festival has rightly lived up to its desired goal. This is a ten day festival which is scheduled to take place from Dec 1-10 this year.
Over the ten days, the festival brings together thousands of musicians, filling the mountain air with music. Among them are 300 to 400 artists who perform at the opening and closing ceremonies, while over 60 bands, solo artists and musical groups take the stage throughout the festival. And the artists are not just from India, the festival will also welcome international musical talent from the USA, UK, Japan, Austria, Cyprus, Australia and Peru.
This year, alongside its familiar rhythm of music and dance, the Hornbill Festival is set to offer visitors another kind of spectacle: stargazing. As night falls, festival-goers will get a chance to look up at the dark sky and explore the Milky Way through guided stargazing sessions. Starscapes, one of India’s leading astro-tourism companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Nagaland to promote astro-tourism in the state.
The Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, said, "Nagaland has always looked to the sky in our stories, our seasons, our sense of place. This Hornbill Festival, we are proud to announce a formal and exclusive partnership with Starscapes Experiences, India's leading astro-tourism company, bringing guided stargazing and astronomy experiences to our festival grounds this December at Kisama. This December, we don't just welcome the world to the Hornbill Festival 2026, but we also invite them to look up."
Kisama Heritage Village is located 12 kms south of Kohima where a plethora of dance, music and food comes together to celebrate indigenous culture. The nearest airport is Dimapur Airport, and from there the journey generally takes around 3-4 hours, via Kohima, depending on road and traffic conditions. Now, one of the most important aspects to keep in mind is the Inner Line Permit, which every Indian travelling from other states would require.
In order to get an Inner Line Permit here are the steps to follow:
Visit the official website of Nagaland’s ILP
Select ILP Services then Apply New ILP.
Choose the category Tourist (Domestic).
Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP.
Fill in the application form with your personal document (Aadhar card, recent photo) and travel details.
Upload the required documents.
Submit your application and complete the fee payment.
Once approved, download your ILP card in PDF format from the portal.
For Indian citizens the cost of ILP is INR 200 and for foreign nationals it is INR 500. Both will be valid for 30 days. Students can avail a free pass with a show of their education-seeking documents.
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