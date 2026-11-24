High up in the hills of Nagaland, every year a grand spectacle unfolds where culture blossoms in its most extravagant self. With the 27th Hornbill Festival set to begin on December 1, Nagaland is getting all decked up to welcome visitors at the Kisama Heritage Village in Kohima, much like a bride preparing for her big day.

Hornbill Festival 2026: All you need to know about Nagaland's Festival of Festivals

Often called the ‘Festival of Festivals’, the Hornbill Festival opens a window into the soul of Nagaland, bringing the world closer to its many tribes, their age-old traditions and cultural treasures passed down through generations. Back in December 2000, the government of Nagaland started this festival in order to attract tourism and for 26 years, the festival has rightly lived up to its desired goal. This is a ten day festival which is scheduled to take place from Dec 1-10 this year.

Over the ten days, the festival brings together thousands of musicians, filling the mountain air with music. Among them are 300 to 400 artists who perform at the opening and closing ceremonies, while over 60 bands, solo artists and musical groups take the stage throughout the festival. And the artists are not just from India, the festival will also welcome international musical talent from the USA, UK, Japan, Austria, Cyprus, Australia and Peru.