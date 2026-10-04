Why does LOL at the end of a text suddenly feel passive-aggressive?

For many Millennials, lol became a kind of social insurance. Tacked onto “I disagree”, it makes the disagreement feel less severe. Added to “That was awkward”, it takes some of the sting out. Even “I’m not sure about that” can be made to sound less like a rejection with a strategically placed lol. It is less about laughter than reassurance.

Online debates about Millennial texting habits have repeatedly produced the same generational quarrel, with younger users wondering why lol appears at the end of sentences that are quite plainly not funny, while Millennials insist that they are merely trying to keep things from sounding hostile.