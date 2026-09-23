Big hair, bright colours and windcheaters: Whose 1980s is AI recreating?

India during the 1980s operated on a fundamentally different sartorial axis. Everyday wardrobes were dictated by the sensible elegance of middle-class reality. On Doordarshan, landmark dramas like Hum Log, Buniyaad, and Wagle Ki Duniya showcased ordinary life in handloom cotton saris, tailored salwar-kameez, high-waisted pleated trousers, and modest knit cardigans.

Bollywood dazzled with Sridevi’s billowing blue chiffon in Mr. India or Mithun Chakraborty’s glitter-soaked bell-bottoms in Disco Dancer. Down south, Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam and Malayalam classics like Thoovanathumbikal grounded youth fashion in printed silks and understated checks.