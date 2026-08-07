This Chennai art exhibition celebrates the beauty of the monsoon through independent artists

As Chennai swaps blazing afternoons for rain-soaked evenings, the city seems to slow down just enough to notice the little things. The scent of wet earth returns, and familiar streets take on a fresh glow. Sunshine House’s latest art show, The Monsoon of Art, draws from that familiar feeling, bringing together independent artists whose works celebrate renewal, storytelling and the beauty of everyday moments. Ahead of the exhibition, we caught up with founders and curators John and Purple Faust to find out what visitors can expect.
For founder and curator John Faust, the monsoon offered a way to reflect on both Chennai’s cultural identity and a changing climate. “Art tends to be a response to the reality around us,” he begins. “It felt important to celebrate that which is beautiful and bring attention to what is still present while it’s there,” he avers. The monsoon, he believes, is far more than a season. “It cannot just be treated as a seasonal aspect but more of a cultural concept,” he explains, describing it as something deeply woven into life in Chennai.
Instead of beginning with a list of artists, the curatorial team first developed the theme before seeking practices that naturally resonated with it. “It was an act in reverse,” John explains, adding that the exhibition continued to evolve as each artist brought a new perspective to the central idea.
Co-curator Purple believes the diversity of mediums only strengthens that conversation. “Different mediums help you resonate with them in different ways,” she says. Whether through illustration, clay, cyanotype, collage or crochet, the exhibition is united by one quality. “The measurement of quality comes from the artist’s ability to convey their experience through a medium. When we’re searching for an artist, we look at their ability to express themselves through stories,” she explains.
The exhibition also moves beyond the conventional format. Artist conversations, workshops, live music, and food encourage visitors to spend time with both the artworks and their makers. “Art is a conversation between the artist and the audience,” John says, adding that independent spaces create opportunities for artists to connect directly with people outside the traditional gallery system.
Purple hopes visitors leave having experienced art rather than simply browsed it. “Whether you’re new to art or you’ve experienced it before, every single time is different,” she says. “The artist brings you into the process, while workshops let you slow down and become a part of it,” she smiles.
Entry free. August 9, 2 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard, Adyar.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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