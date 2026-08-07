This Chennai art exhibition celebrates the beauty of the monsoon through independent artists

For founder and curator John Faust, the monsoon offered a way to reflect on both Chennai’s cultural identity and a changing climate. “Art tends to be a response to the reality around us,” he begins. “It felt important to celebrate that which is beautiful and bring attention to what is still present while it’s there,” he avers. The monsoon, he believes, is far more than a season. “It cannot just be treated as a seasonal aspect but more of a cultural concept,” he explains, describing it as something deeply woven into life in Chennai.

Instead of beginning with a list of artists, the curatorial team first developed the theme before seeking practices that naturally resonated with it. “It was an act in reverse,” John explains, adding that the exhibition continued to evolve as each artist brought a new perspective to the central idea.