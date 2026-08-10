Kochi’s record-breaking sari pookkalam made with 2,500 silk saris

A pookkalam is usually a celebration of flowers, colour and the arrival of Onam. At Forum Mall in Kochi, artist Davinchi Suresh reimagined the familiar floral arrangement with another Kerala staple, the saree. Created for Maharani Wedding Collections’ Onam celebrations, the 2,000-square-foot installation used 2,500 silk sarees in 5,000 colours to create what was recognised by the Universal Records Forum as the world’s largest saree pookkalam. We spoke to Suresh about the idea, the making of the installation and the response it received.
Spread across the mall floor, the arrangement took the form of a large, colourful portrait surrounded by swirling patterns and geometric borders. Shades of orange, red, pink, blue and green flowed through the composition, while elephants, ceremonial umbrellas and other festive imagery appeared within the design. Viewed from above, the sarees came together almost like strokes on a giant canvas.
Suresh, a sculptor, painter and multidisciplinary artist who has worked across 98 different media and materials, approached the installation as a way of bringing together the saree and Kerala’s Onam traditions. “It was an exhibition that honours femininity and combines the tradition of the saree with the spirit of Kerala’s Onam,” he says.
The scale of the work came from its unusual material. “We used 2,500 sarees in 5,000 different colours across a 2,000-square-foot area, making them look like a flower garden,” Suresh explains. Getting the sarees into place was a feat in itself. “It took 18 hours to straighten and arrange the sarees,” he shares.
The decision to use sarees also gave the traditional pookkalam a new visual quality. “People were amazed to see something different from the usual flower arrangements,” Suresh recalls. “Many were surprised that it was possible to create this with sarees,” he smiles.
The installation was displayed publicly for two days, beginning August 1, as part of Maharani Wedding Collections’ Onam celebrations. While the work earned a world record, Suresh says that was not his motivation. “I don’t go after records,” he concludes.
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