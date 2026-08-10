Kochi’s record-breaking sari pookkalam made with 2,500 silk saris

Spread across the mall floor, the arrangement took the form of a large, colourful portrait surrounded by swirling patterns and geometric borders. Shades of orange, red, pink, blue and green flowed through the composition, while elephants, ceremonial umbrellas and other festive imagery appeared within the design. Viewed from above, the sarees came together almost like strokes on a giant canvas.



Suresh, a sculptor, painter and multidisciplinary artist who has worked across 98 different media and materials, approached the installation as a way of bringing together the saree and Kerala’s Onam traditions. “It was an exhibition that honours femininity and combines the tradition of the saree with the spirit of Kerala’s Onam,” he says.