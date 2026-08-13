Bengaluru’s KYNKYNY gallery debuts in Mumbai with inaugural group show The Urban Biome

On Homji Street, the city changes character every few metres. Fort has long been one of Mumbai’s centres of commerce and culture, with its grand old buildings, offices, galleries and restaurants occupying streets that have seen generations of the city come and go. It is here, on the fourth floor of Gool Mansion near Horniman Circle, that KYNKYNY has opened its first Mumbai gallery.

How six artists examine the living interplay between humans, objects and city spaces

Founded in Bengaluru in 2004 by Namu Kini and Vivek Radhakrishnan, KYNKYNY has spent the past two decades building a programme around contemporary Indian artists, working with both emerging and established practices. Mumbai is their second city, but the founders are keen to avoid treating it as a second Bengaluru.