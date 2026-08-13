FWICE urges FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to take strict action against food safety malpractices on film sets

The IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who serves as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has restored the faith of people in the food safety system. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now raised issues of food safety on the sets of films and series to the officer.

FWICE urges FDA to fix food safety on film sets

The body has urged him to take action against the malpractices related to food safety in the entertainment industry in order to ensure the safety of workers. In a letter, the body addressed its concerns to the office, who has currently become everyone’s favourite across the state.

They wrote, “For several years, FWICE has been receiving numerous complaints from its affiliated unions and members regarding the pathetic, unhygienic and substandard quality of food being served by several film, television and digital content producers during shootings. The meals supplied at shooting locations are often stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate and prepared in unhygienic conditions. Such food poses a serious risk to the health and safety of our members, who are required to work continuously for long hours under physically demanding conditions.”