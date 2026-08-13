Jr NTR discharged from hospital following successful shoulder surgery

Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, wished Jr NTR a speedy recovery. The bulletin said he is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery.

The procedure was successfully performed on Wednesday by a team of orthopaedic surgeons. The hospital had earlier stated Jr NTR had suffered an unfortunate injury to his shoulder and, after close consultation and follow‑up care with specialists, it was determined that arthroscopic surgery would facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.

Doctors anticipate a full recovery within two to three months.

Jr NTR expressed gratitude on social media, saying he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from fans. “The surgery was successful, and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon,” he posted on X.