Jr NTR discharged from hospital following successful shoulder surgery

Actor Jr NTR was discharged on Thursday from the hospital after undergoing arthroscopic surgery following a shoulder injury sustained during a recent film shoot.
According to a health bulletin from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, the actor was discharged after a successful procedure led by R. A. Purnachandra Tejswi and Nithin Bejjanki.
Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, wished Jr NTR a speedy recovery. The bulletin said he is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery.
The procedure was successfully performed on Wednesday by a team of orthopaedic surgeons. The hospital had earlier stated Jr NTR had suffered an unfortunate injury to his shoulder and, after close consultation and follow‑up care with specialists, it was determined that arthroscopic surgery would facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery.
Doctors anticipate a full recovery within two to three months.
Jr NTR expressed gratitude on social media, saying he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from fans. “The surgery was successful, and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon,” he posted on X.
The actor sustained the injury on July 27 while shooting for Dragon. His team had announced that he was advised to take complete rest for six to eight weeks.
Prominent personalities from the film industry, along with fans and well‑wishers, had wished him a speedy recovery. Following the injury, the Dragon team postponed its Sri Lankan shooting schedule.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Jr NTR and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead. It also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Despite the postponement, the team remains confident of releasing the film on June 11, 2027, as announced earlier.