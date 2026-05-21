Jr NTR introduces pet macaws Asahi and Yuuhi: Internet reacts to Japan connection

The Telugu heartthrob was in Japan as part of the promotional tour of Devara: Part 1. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Japan, Jr NTR uploaded a video of himself surrounded by a sea of his Japanese fans.

The caption on the post went, “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me.”

“Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian cinema as it travels the world,” added the Simhadri actor.