Inside Sorena, the new Bandra restaurant bringing five cities to one table

Sorena occupies two floors of Mansionz One on Linking Road, with almost 11,000 square feet devoted to restaurants, bars and places to sit. There is a large chandelier over the island bar, a curved staircase running through the room, paintings, objects and enough glass to make the Mumbai skyline part of the décor after dark. The space is big, but it does not feel particularly difficult to settle into.

What to order at Sorena, Bandra’s ambitious new dining destination

The more interesting idea is on the menu. Sorena takes its cues from five cities: New York, Sicily, Mumbai, Tokyo and Istanbul. It is a slightly slippery proposition, because the food is not arranged as a tour through five cuisines. Sorena does not convolute the menu with an endless parade of references. Instead, there is a surprising amount of attention given to each dish, its ingredients and the particular flavours it is trying to bring forward.