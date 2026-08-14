The Experimenter Art Galleries have opened three very different shows across the city: All you need to know

Prabhakar explains that the exhibits are part of a larger work. “Museum Menagerie is a work, which is the culmination of my visits to different mining and anthropological museums. It explores what lies beneath, and why there are hollow spaces in the artworks. It also makes me curious about questions like who is the predator and who is the prey?”

Talking about his choice of materials and experimentation with them, he says, “I spend a lot of time with the material and process. I am working with wood carvings, jesmonite, and bronze. It stems from my thought process and the nature of the mediums. I also use a lot of clay in my works. Using a certain material is always a conscious choice for me. I don’t want to make a permanent structure because nothing in life is permanent. It’s that dilemma I try to address through my concept and medium. Right now, I’m working on animations. The digital exposure we live in is highly visible. But I would want to include both the digital media and manually made pieces in my body of work.”