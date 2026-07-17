Kolkata's Art Exposure puts up twin displays of the informal Nandalal Bose and modern artists

Nandalal Bose has many identities as a foremost creative talent of Bengal. Call him a student of Abanindranath tagore, a teacher at Santiniketan, a prolific artist, and whatnot, but not many have experienced the informal side of the Mastermoshai. At a time when delivering news back home wasn’t as fast as calling from your cell phone or sending voice notes, postcards were what kept families, friends, and other acquaintances emotionally connected. the exhibition, titled Nandalal Bose: Postcards & More, displays a set of hand-drawn postcards by the artist, reflecting how he employed various techniques, mediums, colours, imagery, and metaphorical ideologies.

These conveyed not only his health, well-being, and whereabouts, but also shed light on the socio-political and cultural aspects of the time when the postcards were sent. the exhibition covers almost two decades, 1930 to 1952, and displays postcards accessed from his daughter, Gauri Bhanja’s family. one needs to read the postcards minutely in order to understand them. while the purview of this exhibition limits the display to his artworks, those interested in knowledge beyond can access them through the gallery’s social media.