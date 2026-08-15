Neville Tuli’s SWARAJ reimagines India’s history through art and archives

Gandhi, memory and the Republic

One of the exhibition's largest sections is devoted to Gandhi. The exhibition also brings Gandhi into the contemporary moment, with Debanjan Roy’s ‘India Shining I (Gandhi and the Laptop)’, a 2007 work depicting Gandhi looking at a laptop, and Gigi Scaria’s ‘Who Deviated First?’, a 2010 digital inkjet print on archival paper that reinterprets the iconic Gyarah Murti, depicting the Dandi March. But here, Gandhi walks ahead while his followers walk away from him in the opposite direction.

A series of works by Anil Sengupta traces his life, from his birth and journeys to England and South Africa to his political campaigns. Nearby, Henri Cartier-Bresson's photographs document Gandhi's final days. Nehru's announcement of his assassination and death, the funeral procession and crowds gathering in grief become part of the exhibition's visual record of a moment that marked a profound rupture in the new Republic.

The narrative then moves into independent India, with a section devoted to Nehru and the early years of the Republic, followed by documentation of the country's most turbulent decades. Newspaper clippings on Indira Gandhi's arrest, the Emergency, and her assassination, the death of Jayaprakash Narayan and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi sit alongside paintings by former prime minister V.P. Singh from the final years of his life. The exhibition also shows one of the first facsimile copies of the Constitution, from the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies.

Political cartoons by Bireshwar in Shankar's Weekly on the Nehru government reflects a political culture in which criticism and dissent found space in popular media — a history that resonates with today's memes, cartoons and political commentary online. Photographs documenting violence after the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay riots, as well as student protests against the Mandal Commission in Delhi in 1989, bring some of the country's more difficult post-Independence histories into view.

The exhibition also includes cinema. Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khiladi and Shyam Benegal's Junoon, both centred around the 1857 uprising, for instance, sit alongside I.S. Johar's political satire Nasbandi, which critiqued the mass sterilisation campaign during Indira Gandhi's tenure.