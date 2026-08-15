What's inside Delhi's new Sanskriti Museum of Indian Textiles & Everyday Art

The Sanskriti Board of Trustees officially gifted this collection to India in 2023 through the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The current display at Humayun’s Tomb Museum is set for an initial timeline of five years. It highlights the collaboration between the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and the IGNCA, which designed the displays and are managing future research and conservation.

Timing: 10 am to 6 pm

Ticket price: Rs 50