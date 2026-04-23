Loom, Legacy & Landmark, Bengaluru's limited-time textile exhibition at Sabha

Loom, Legacy and Landmark is more than just an exhibition, it is a historical retrospective on how South India has bought, worn and preserved silk over a century, positioning saris as records of craft, commerce and cultural life. The showcase brings together rare archival material alongside a wider silk narrative — from Karnataka’s sericulture to Mysore and Kanchipuram’s weaving legacies.

Conceived as a narrative-led experience, it also reflects on Vijayalakshmi Silks as a living archive — a fourth-generation, family-run institution that has evolved alongside Bengaluru itself, from the old pete marketplace to today’s multi-city landscape that the world today demands. The exhibition also features an extensive display of vintage photographs, original documents, early retail memorabilia and historic textiles that collectively trace the evolution of Bengaluru’s silk trade and the store’s own journey across generations.