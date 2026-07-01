Six rooms, one conversation: Srila Chatterjee’s latest exhibition refuses easy labels

For Srila, the exhibition did not begin with a curatorial thesis waiting to be illustrated. It began with the works themselves. “It actually came about the other way: there were works we wanted to show and when we put them all out, the stories just seemed to fall into place. Nothing has been forced. We have six rooms in the gallery and so we looked at six themes.”

That organic process gives the exhibition its rhythm. Rather than asking visitors to follow a prescribed argument, each room opens a different conversation while remaining connected to the others through curiosity and intuition.

The show also reflects Srila’s long-standing interest in dismantling the divisions that continue to shape conversations around Indian art. At 47 A and through Baro Market, she has consistently championed artists and makers whose practices sit outside conventional gallery structures. Here, tribal traditions, textile practices, urban narratives and experimental forms occupy the same space without one claiming greater cultural authority than another.