British artist David Hockney, celebrated for his pop art, dies at 88

David Hockney, the celebrated British artist whose innovative work transformed modern art, has died at the age of 88. He rose to prominence as a leading figure of the Pop Art movement in the 1960s and became renowned for his vivid depictions of Los Angeles life, particularly his iconic swimming pool paintings such as A Bigger Splash and Portrait of an Artist (Pool With Two Figures), which captured themes of desire, relationships and solitude against California’s sunlit backdrop.

David Hockney, best known for his California paintings, passes away

However, Hockney’s artistic legacy extended far beyond these celebrated works. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he continually reinvented his practice, creating groundbreaking photo collages, exploring innovative approaches to portraiture and landscape painting, and embracing new technologies.

In his later years, he remained at the forefront of artistic experimentation, using digital tools and 3D techniques to push the boundaries of visual expression.