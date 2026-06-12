British artist David Hockney, celebrated for his pop art, dies at 88

David Hockney, the celebrated British artist whose innovative work transformed modern art, has died at the age of 88. He rose to prominence as a leading figure of the Pop Art movement in the 1960s and became renowned for his vivid depictions of Los Angeles life, particularly his iconic swimming pool paintings such as A Bigger Splash and Portrait of an Artist (Pool With Two Figures), which captured themes of desire, relationships and solitude against California’s sunlit backdrop.
However, Hockney’s artistic legacy extended far beyond these celebrated works. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he continually reinvented his practice, creating groundbreaking photo collages, exploring innovative approaches to portraiture and landscape painting, and embracing new technologies.
In his later years, he remained at the forefront of artistic experimentation, using digital tools and 3D techniques to push the boundaries of visual expression.
A statement from Hockney’s representatives said, “The celebrated British artist David Hockney, one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries, passed away peacefully at home on 11 June 2026, one month short of his 89th birthday.”
It added, “David Hockney’s enduring legacy reflects his underlying enthusiasm for life, his outstanding sense of humour, his immense generosity and his investigative curiosity encapsulated by his signature phrase: Love Life.
“Details of memorials will follow in due course.”
The Tate galleries confirmed that two major David Hockney projects scheduled for next year will go ahead in collaboration with the artist’s team. These include a comprehensive retrospective at Tate Britain, showcasing work from across seven decades of his career, and a multimedia installation in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall inspired by his acclaimed opera stage designs.
The institution also noted that Hockney’s 2017 retrospective at Tate Britain remains the most-visited exhibition in the gallery’s history.