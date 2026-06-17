Luke’s ‘Empire’ lightsaber, Wizard of Oz witch hat and Lebowski rugs going up for auction

A major Beatles artifact will also be up for sale: John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics for If I fell, written on the back of a Valentine card while he was in New York for the Fab Four’s first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. The bidding for it will open at $500,000.

The lightsaber, used onscreen by Mark Hamill in the climactic Cloud City fight in the 1980 Star Wars sequel, where Darth Vader declares “I am your father,” includes a severed hand effects rig. It’s never been up for auction before and bidding opens at $1 million.

Bidding starts at $100,000 for a Wicked Witch of the West hat worn by actor Margaret Hamilton in 1939's The Wizard of Oz and at $50,000 for the brown top hat worn by Gene Wilder as the title character in 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The auction will also include a pair of boxing boots worn by Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III. Stallone wears the showy boots featuring tassels and a Nike swoosh in the opening montage of the 1982 film. Bids will begin at $100,000.