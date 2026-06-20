A group exhibition in Kolkata explores various forms and interactions within art

One of the most interesting things about expressing through art is that no matter what your individual practice is, at one point, all the trajectories seem to meet and have a conversation that continues the practice further. That is the primary essence of the ongoing exhibition – Trajectory of Senses- which is on display at the Ganges Art Gallery. Eight artists display their work, which spans from paintings, printmaking, sculptures, ceramics, and more; and yet there seems to be a consistent conversation with the works that appeal to the audience.
This art exhibition in Kolkata brings together individual artist trajectories to start a single dialogue on art
Curated by Dr. Shatarupa Thakurta Roy, the show displays the works of Arman Ovla, Anu Mahato, Mojgan Jahanara, Mudita Bhandari, Neha Verma, Rajarshi Sengupta, Rashmee Pal Chouteau, and Urmila Chouteau. Each artist portrays their individual styles of work, and yet they tingle the senses altogether. These explore tones, textures, scratches, stitches, cuts, folds, molds, and more. In Shatarupa’s words, “I thought of curating the show with artists I have met in different courses of my life. There are commonalities that I noticed in them despite evident diversity in their representational styles, use of mediums, methods, and materials. The exhibition will celebrate tryouts, searches, and susceptibilities beyond acquired wisdom.”
Arman Ovla’s ceramic works are a reminder of the presence of nature in practice. The works have bird motifs, which indicate the inspiration drawn from these tiny winged creatures who visit the pottery studio. Anu Mahato’s works border on printmaking and textiles. It also draws from Santhal beliefs of Marang Buru. Mojgan Jahanara presents one of the oldest printing methods on fabric – the kalamkari while Neha Geeta Verma depicts the mastery of paper cutting, intersecting it with architectural histories.
Rajarshi Sengupta’s work borders on practice and teaching, making it unique to interact with, while Mudita Bhandari’s layered work is all about one’s interaction with space. Rashmee Pal Chouteau’s watercolour depicts nature and civilization cohabitation, while Urmila Chouteau’s delicate ceramic works bring together the confluence of biodiversity and fossils.
Trajectory of Senses is on display at Ganges Art Gallery till July 1, 2026