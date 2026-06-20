A group exhibition in Kolkata explores various forms and interactions within art

One of the most interesting things about expressing through art is that no matter what your individual practice is, at one point, all the trajectories seem to meet and have a conversation that continues the practice further. That is the primary essence of the ongoing exhibition – Trajectory of Senses- which is on display at the Ganges Art Gallery. Eight artists display their work, which spans from paintings, printmaking, sculptures, ceramics, and more; and yet there seems to be a consistent conversation with the works that appeal to the audience.

This art exhibition in Kolkata brings together individual artist trajectories to start a single dialogue on art