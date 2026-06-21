Kolkata art exhibition, Udaan, displays veteran and emerging artists

The list of featured artists is exhaustive and they constitute well known names. What is interesting is the fact that each of these artists have their distinctive styles of art and yet when put together their creativity gives the same message.

Some of the artists include Jamini Roy, M. F. Husain, A. Padamsee, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, Prakash Karmarkar, K. G. Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, Sunil Das, Shyamal Dutta Ray, Shakti Burman, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Ganesh Haloi, Paresh Maity, Jayasree Burman, Subrata Gangopadhyay, Chandra Bhattacharya, Sudip Banerjee, Dilip Chowdhury, Partha Pratim Roy, Atin Basak, Sanatan Dinda, Subrata Das, Sanjoy Banerjee, Samir Sarkar, Sukanta Das, Sekhar Roy and Swapan Roy.