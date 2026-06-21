Kolkata art exhibition, Udaan, displays veteran and emerging artists

Bringing together the works of veteran modern masters and contemporary voices in modern art is Udaan. The exhibition curated by Smita Art and presented with Rotary Calcutta Mega City, is currently on display at Lalit Kala Akademy in Kolkata. The multi-faceted exhibition puts on display paintings, sculptures, folk –art traditions, collectible works and handcrafted artistic creations for the audience to engage with.
The list of featured artists is exhaustive and they constitute well known names. What is interesting is the fact that each of these artists have their distinctive styles of art and yet when put together their creativity gives the same message.
Some of the artists include Jamini Roy, M. F. Husain, A. Padamsee, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, Prakash Karmarkar, K. G. Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, Sunil Das, Shyamal Dutta Ray, Shakti Burman, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Ganesh Haloi, Paresh Maity, Jayasree Burman, Subrata Gangopadhyay, Chandra Bhattacharya, Sudip Banerjee, Dilip Chowdhury, Partha Pratim Roy, Atin Basak, Sanatan Dinda, Subrata Das, Sanjoy Banerjee, Samir Sarkar, Sukanta Das, Sekhar Roy and Swapan Roy.
While visiting the exhibition you cannot miss out on the Kalighat, Medinipur and Odisha Patachitra. Even though all three carry the same name, their styles are varied. Other folk art includes Madhubani paintings, Gond art and Dokra among others.
Contemporary artists whose voices find a space here include Asim Paul, Biswa Basu, Subrata Saha, Pushpen Roy, Dipankar Roy, Debadeep Ghosh, Chaitali Chanda, Samik De, Gautam Das, Jiban Biswas, Santanu Roy, Biraj Kumar Pal, Paramesh Paul, Farhad Hussain, Madhuri Bhaduri, Milind Mulick, Amol Pawar, Sachin Sagare, Ramesh Gorjala, Siddharth Shingade, Murali Nagapuzha, Sanjiv Sankpal, Mangesh Shinde, Sashikant Nakate, Meenakshi Jha Banerjee, Ganesh Mahatre, Priyanka Shendage, Vivek Kumavat, Sujit Karmakar, Sourav Shee, Himadri Ramani and Avidip Kundu.
Sculptures like Tapas Sarkar, Chandan Roy, Somnath Chakraborty, Ajoy Kumar Das, Pradip Sur, Subrata Pal, Barun Pramanik, M. Biswanath, Prabir Kumar Roy, Sagnik Chakraborty, Mohi Paul, Subrata Karmakar and Sourav Das, also have their works displayed.
What: Udaan- Art Beyond Boundaries
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Kolkata
When: till June 25. 2026
Timings: 2 pm – 8 pm (daily)