A much–needed retrospective of artist Gopesh Chandra Chakravarty comes to Kolkata

To understand the works of Chakravarty, it is important to understand his existential timeline. Born in 1905 in Sylhet, Chakravarty lived in a society moving towards Independence, partition, and even beyond. This lived experience is reflected in his works, which have deep historical undertones. His canvases, a result of his self-taught creativity, speak of the hardships encountered by the people, a reality which shifted overnight, leaving a hard-hitting aftermath and spiritual enquiry. If one were to look at them, they would find figures or landscapes amidst the deeply unsettling aura that makes one stand in front of it and introspect with time.

The exhibition consists of paintings, drawings, illustrations, and archival material that not only speak of an era gone by but of eminent concerns around identity, history, and human conditions that still cloud society today. If one is to go over his works chronologically, the earliest ones depict a fascination towards mystical dimensions of existence, while the latter are about the social conditions encompassing famine, communal violence, displacement, migration, and politics. Figures are fragmented and distorted, as a frame dipped in the fine line between dreams and nightmares. This also allows him to depict the psychological tensions where grotesque acts serve as a critique of the then-societal issues.