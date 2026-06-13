Artist Sayanee Sarkar’s debut solo in Kolkata presents her unique style of soak-stained art

Moreover, the curation includes the artist’s preliminary sketches. It gives the viewer a complete idea of how the artist works, or at least worked, through this series. First, the idea, then the preliminary sketches, and then finally comes the actual work on canvas.

Her works present an almost poetic understanding of the body, its gestures and the gaze by challenging the norms. The translucent hues and monochromes further blend the forms with the canvas, as if they emerge out of a dream sequence. The ability to separate them from the canvas and weave meaning into it lies entirely with the viewer and their individual perspective. And this is what makes her art unique and interactive, as it deals with the space in between.

Alchemy of Absolute Intimacy is on till July 10.