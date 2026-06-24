More Than Memories: How Marathi chitrapat preserves a century of cinema

Walk into Marathi Chitrapat: Stories and Stardom at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, and you’ll find much more than photographs lining gallery walls. You’ll encounter fragments of a century-long story—of actors and filmmakers, of changing cultural landscapes, and of a city that grew alongside its cinema. From rare portraits of Marathi screen legends to intimate archival images that capture moments behind the scenes, the exhibition serves as a visual journey through Maharashtra's cinematic heritage and Mumbai’s evolving identity.

Conceptualised by IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari, Director of NGMA Mumbai, and curated by archivist Neha Kamat of Kamat Foto Flash, the exhibition traces Marathi cinema's remarkable journey from its pioneering beginnings to the present day. Yet, at its heart, the show asks a larger question: what does it mean to preserve memory?