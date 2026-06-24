Glitz, grit and gratitude as Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and Rohit Sharma lift Padma honours

The glittering corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan playing host to national triumphs is a familiar sight, but the second Civil Investiture Ceremony of 2026 brought a uniquely poignant blend of star power and deep emotion. President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma awards to 65 outstanding personalities from different walks of life including famous film stars, sportsmen and grassroots heroes.

Stars align at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the 2026 civilian honours

Among the most notable highlights of this event, one can mention conferring the Padma Bhushan award on the renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty who enjoys a great success in the world of Indian cinema for over 50 years. His son, actor Dulquer Salmaan was watching his father accepting his award to applause. Another noteworthy ceremony was awarding Padma Bhushan to the famous playback singer Alka Yagnik for her outstanding contribution to the music world. Overcoming a difficult period with a very rare hearing problem during the past two years, Alka gave a warm speech full of appreciation towards millions of her listeners who carry on her songs from generation to generation.