Glitz, grit and gratitude as Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and Rohit Sharma lift Padma honours

The glittering corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan playing host to national triumphs is a familiar sight, but the second Civil Investiture Ceremony of 2026 brought a uniquely poignant blend of star power and deep emotion. President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma awards to 65 outstanding personalities from different walks of life including famous film stars, sportsmen and grassroots heroes.
Among the most notable highlights of this event, one can mention conferring the Padma Bhushan award on the renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty who enjoys a great success in the world of Indian cinema for over 50 years. His son, actor Dulquer Salmaan was watching his father accepting his award to applause. Another noteworthy ceremony was awarding Padma Bhushan to the famous playback singer Alka Yagnik for her outstanding contribution to the music world. Overcoming a difficult period with a very rare hearing problem during the past two years, Alka gave a warm speech full of appreciation towards millions of her listeners who carry on her songs from generation to generation.
Sportsmen were also honoured in the ceremony. India cricket captain Rohit Sharma was honoured with the Padma Shri for his historic achievements on the field, while celebrated actor R Madhavan and veteran television personality Satish Shah, who was recognised posthumously, also received Padma Shri awards.
Beyond all the pomp and show, the ceremony was particularly successful in bringing out the grassroot custodians of culture and moving family stories. In a very touching and emotional moment which went against the usual tradition of such events, Droupadi left her place on the dias to hand over the posthumous Padma Bhushan for the late Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, to his widow, Rupi Soren, who was present at the function in a wheelchair. Among others from Assam, the ceremony honored four personalities, including Nuruddin Ahmed, the art director who revolutionised the Assamese mobile theatre for five decades and Pokhila Lekthepi, the Karbi folk singer.