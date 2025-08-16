Honoured and Blessed: Anupam Kher shares picture with President Droupadi Murmu

Earlier, he had shared a video of the beautiful invite for the ceremony. "On the occasion of the #IndependenceDay it is my honour to be invited by The President Of India Smt. #DraupadiMurmu ji to 'At-Home' reception at #RashtrapatiBhavan! Feel proud, blessed and humbled! Jai Hind!, " he wrote in the caption.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Anupam spoke to ANI, and said, "Vishwabhar mein reh rahe sabhi bharat vasiyon ko meri taraf se swatantrata diwas ki bahut shubhlamnaye (Happy Independence Day to all Indians living across the world)...meri prabhu se prarthna rehti ki hamara desh din dugni raat chugni tarakki kare aur hum kar rahe hai..in saalo mein bharat jis mukam par pahucha hai uspe sabhi bartiyon ka seena garv se chauda hota hai (in these years, the level at which India has reached today, every Indian is proud of it."

Anupam has been basking in the success of his latest release, Tanvi The Great, which also marked the actor's return to direction after two decades.

Besides the actor, the film also features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Made under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, Tanvi The Great received accolades both domestically and internationally.

It also enjoyed a successful festival run at Cannes and across major cities like New York, Houston, and London. Tanvi The Great focuses on the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, an Indian Army officer, the girl is determined to join the forces.

