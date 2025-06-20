Anupam Kher left ‘in shock’ as Robert De Niro attends Tanvi The Great premiere in New York

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and comedian Tiffany Haddish surprise Anupam Kher at the star-studded premiere of his directorial debut Tanvi The Great, ahead of its July 18 release.

Robert De Niro supports Anupam Kher at Tanvi The Great New York premiere

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam shared his happiness through a series of photos and videos from the star-studded evening. One striking image captures the Special 26 actor posing proudly with Robert, while another video features Anupam, Robert and Tiffany interacting with the international press.

In his emotional post, the Kashmir Files actor wrote: "WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF TANVI THE GREAT IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na ‘KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI’! Jai Mata Ki!"

This heartwarming moment comes just weeks after Anupam shared a touching video from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where Robert greeted him with a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek. Anupam reflected on their enduring friendship and praised Robert’s extraordinary career, also celebrating the actor’s Palme d’Or honor at the festival.

Anupam expressed delight in meeting Robert’s wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Jia, during the Cannes gathering, further highlighting the personal significance of their bond.

Tanvi The Great boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nassar. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is set to release in theatres on July 18.

