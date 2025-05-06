At 81, Robert De Niro to face the camera again for Shutout with Jenna Ortega

Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega will team up for David O Russell‘s next film Shutout.

The legendary actor will now be cast in Russell's film that is based on a screenplay by Alejandro Adams. Russell is known for films like American Hustle and The Fighter.

All about Shutout

Produced by Russell, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Mark Bomback, Shutout casts De Niro as Jake Kejeune, a pool hustler. Jake, a veteran at the game, meets Mia (played by Jenna Ortega), a young promising talent. He takes the talented Mia under his wing hoping to shape a legend. The duo dive into the murky world of high-stakes pool while having to deal with those who run it.

As Mia excels in cue sport and with her growing ambition, Jake finds it more challenging to guide her in the right path.

"We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons," said RK Films’ Kirschenbaum.

"It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-calibre team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break," he added.

Robert De Niro’s lastest work is The Alto Knights that released this March. Jenna Ortega recently started in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), a horror comedy.