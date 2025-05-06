Lisa Mishra’s acting debut in ‘The Royals’ fulfils childhood dream with Zeenat Aman

For Lisa, sharing screen space with the legendary actress wasn’t just a professional thrill—it was the realization of a personal dream steeped in nostalgia. Growing up, Lisa and her father would often bond over Zeenat Aman's timeless films. The silver screen icon was more than just a glamorous figure; in the Mishra household, she was a revered name, especially in the eyes of Lisa’s father.

So when Lisa landed the role in The Royals and learned she’d be working alongside the evergreen Zeenat Aman, it wasn’t just a career milestone—it was an emotional homecoming.