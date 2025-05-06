Lisa Mishra’s acting debut in ‘The Royals’ fulfils childhood dream with Zeenat Aman

From studio microphones to television cameras, singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is stepping into an entirely new rhythm with her acting debut in the much-anticipated series The Royals. A sweeping saga of power, privilege, and dynastic drama, the show boasts a glittering ensemble—but for Lisa, one name on the call sheet outshone them all: Zeenat Aman.
For Lisa, sharing screen space with the legendary actress wasn’t just a professional thrill—it was the realization of a personal dream steeped in nostalgia. Growing up, Lisa and her father would often bond over Zeenat Aman's timeless films. The silver screen icon was more than just a glamorous figure; in the Mishra household, she was a revered name, especially in the eyes of Lisa’s father.
So when Lisa landed the role in The Royals and learned she’d be working alongside the evergreen Zeenat Aman, it wasn’t just a career milestone—it was an emotional homecoming.
“My dad has always been a huge admirer of Zeenat Aman,” Lisa shares, her voice tinged with emotion. “I grew up watching her films with him, and I’ll never forget the look on his face when I told him. It was this perfect blend of pride, disbelief, and nostalgia. Working with someone so iconic—someone my father idolized—felt like a full-circle moment.”
The Royals features an A-list cast, including Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, but Lisa’s journey stands out as a beautiful intersection of art, heritage, and personal history. As she navigates the transition from songstress to screen queen, this debut marks more than just a new chapter—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the magic of cinema, family, and the dreams that quietly shape us.