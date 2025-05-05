Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to release in June

Aamir Khan is officially set to return to cinemas this summer with his upcoming feature Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release on 20 June 2025. The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the film’s first poster, sparking a wave of curiosity and excitement among audiences.

Described as a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 directorial debut Taare Zameen Par, the new film promises to explore fresh emotional terrain while retaining the uplifting essence of its predecessor. The poster features Aamir Khan alongside a cast of ten debutant actors — a clear indication that Sitaare Zameen Par will once again place young voices at the heart of its narrative.

"Sabka apna apna normal," reads the tagline of the film on the poster.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the first look on its official Instagram page.

"A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres."

The newcomers — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — will be launched under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, marking a significant moment for emerging talent in the industry.