At Ashvita's Flagship, looking at Indian Modern art becomes an exercise in slowing down

This is the setting for Modern: A Way of Looking, Ashvita Flagship’s exhibition devoted to Indian Modern art. Its central idea is to encourage visitors to slow down, spend time with the artworks and deepen their engagement through reading and discovery.

“The purpose of the exhibition is very simple. We wanted to show Indian Modern art in Madras, because the city does not get to see much of this,” says Ashwin E Rajagopalan, director of Ashvita’s. The selection includes works by the likes of MF Husain, FN Souza, Gogi Saroj Pal, Thota Vaikuntam and more. Ashwin says they were chosen as accessible entry points for prospective collectors. “They are good examples, good-quality works, complete in their own medium and size. They give you the texture, the look and feel of what Indian Modern art is,” he adds.