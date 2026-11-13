Climate change is hiding in plain sight in Tanmay Shah’s Borrowed Earth

“More than a decade of making films on social issues taught me to start with the relationship between a subject and the people encountering it. I’ve seen people engage most deeply when they recognise something of their own lives in an issue. With Borrowed Earth, I wanted to bring climate questions into that space of recognition,” Tanmay tells us.

“We encounter a great deal of climate imagery through catastrophe: floods, fires and devastated landscapes. What concerns me is the gap between seeing a consequence and understanding how it developed. An image can leave us alarmed while the connections with our own lives remain unclear. I wanted to begin with everyday experience and move towards those larger relationships,” he says.