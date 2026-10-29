Thota Tharani interview: ‘Painting is something I do for myself’

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It is wonderful to see all the works on the walls. That is the best part of an exhibition. We can look back and see how we have explored different periods and approaches without taking a break from making art. I keep working on different subjects continuously. I might explore one subject for an exhibition, then move to another, then a third or a fourth, before moving on to another show. In this way, I have not wasted my time. I have kept working, and I have not become bored.