What is a karataa? The sari accessory slowly disappearing from memory

But there was once a tiny object designed to make one particular style of sari draping easier. The karataa is a small metal ball, about two inches in diameter, that was used to secure the first knot of a sari as it was wrapped around the body. In parts of eastern India, particularly rural West Bengal and Odisha, women once wore their saris without a blouse or petticoat underneath, and the karataa was what held the cloth secure at the waist, the loose end wrapped around it like a toffee twisted at its ends, then tucked into the fabric to form the drape's first knot.

What made the karataa remarkable was what it carried inside itself. The ball opened in half and screwed shut, doubling as a tiny, discreet locker for a few coins or puja threads, a way for women to always keep something of their own close at hand.