Divya Sheth revives forgotten gota patti craft with sacred motifs and slow, hand-folded detailing

The pieces draw from sacred visual traditions, incorporating motifs such as the Kalash, Ashtamangal, and Tree of Life symbols historically seen in ceremonial torans, which carry meanings of protection, continuity, and abundance.

This direction aligns with Divya’s larger practice, one that focuses on craft preservation and a slower, more intentional approach to design.

She talks to Indulge about revisiting the gota patti technique in her latest collection and why its charm never fades.