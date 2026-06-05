Rani by Bhargavi Kunam celebrates heritage Kanjeevaram weaves with a contemporary twist

A

My connection with Kancheepuram silk goes back to childhood. I grew up watching the women around me treat these saris as something deeply precious—kept separately from their regular saris and brought out only for the most important occasions. There was a reverence around them that stayed with me. It made me think deeply about how I could become a part of those precious moments in people's lives. That is where my journey with Kancheepuram truly began.

I am also fortunate to work with master craftsmen from generational weaving families who can realise my vision completely. They bring an intuitive understanding of the loom that simply cannot be taught.