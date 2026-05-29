Ridhi Mehra’s Modern Royals redefines the pre-draped sari for a new generation

With every collection, Ridhi expanded the possibilities of the drape. Then, in 2024, came Sagan—perhaps one of the label’s most pivotal creations. Designed as part of the brand’s bridal couture line, the pre-stitched sari featured Persian-inspired tree motifs. It marked a turning point, proving that pre-draped silhouettes could exist not just as contemporary occasionwear, but as couture pieces worthy of bridal trousseaux and wedding ceremonies themselves.

By the time the Knot Saree Set arrived in Spring/Summer ’25 with its fluid drapes and modern blouse construction, Ridhi’s design philosophy had become unmistakably clear. Her clothes were not about recreating heritage exactly as it existed before. They were about translating it for the woman of today—someone who moves constantly between tradition and modernity without feeling the need to choose between them.

That same philosophy now finds its fullest expression in Modern Royals, Ridhi Mehra’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection that reimagines Indian royalty through a softer, lighter, and distinctly contemporary lens.

At first glance, Modern Royals feels cinematic. There are lehengas that move like air, pre-draped saris softened with floral artistry, structured corsets paired with fluid skirts, and modern blazer sets that bring an unexpected sharpness to occasionwear. But beneath the visual romance lies a very practical understanding of how Indian celebrations themselves are changing.