Ridhi Mehra’s Modern Royals redefines the pre-draped sari for a new generation

There was a time when the Indian sari existed in two distinct worlds. One belonged to heritage—carefully pleated by mothers and grandmothers. The other belonged to modernity, where younger women admired its beauty but often struggled with its practicality. Somewhere between those two worlds stepped Ridhi Mehra, a designer who would quietly change the language of occasionwear for an entire generation of women.
Over the last decade, Ridhi has built a distinct aesthetic vocabulary rooted in fluid glamour, intricate craftsmanship, and effortless femininity. Her clothes carry the richness of Indian couture but never feel weighed down by it. Instead, they move softly, lightly, instinctively much like the women she designs for.
“We noticed a shift. Indian women wanted grandeur as well as comfort. And that led to the idea of the pre-draped sari. And later it became our signature,” Ridhi recollects.
That signature would eventually become one of the defining visual codes of her label. But the story began quietly with the Afra Saree Set—a deep fuchsia chiffon-organza ruffle sari paired with a jewelled raw silk blouse and embroidered belt. Women responded immediately to its drama and lightness.
Then came Beyza, an ivory-toned chiffon-organza sari softened with delicate threadwork that captured the understated elegance younger bridesmaids and modern minimalists were increasingly drawn to. Naenia followed with its vivid fuchsia palette and sculptural double-drape structure, appealing to a younger client who wanted occasionwear to feel bold, playful, and confident.
With every collection, Ridhi expanded the possibilities of the drape. Then, in 2024, came Sagan—perhaps one of the label’s most pivotal creations. Designed as part of the brand’s bridal couture line, the pre-stitched sari featured Persian-inspired tree motifs. It marked a turning point, proving that pre-draped silhouettes could exist not just as contemporary occasionwear, but as couture pieces worthy of bridal trousseaux and wedding ceremonies themselves.
By the time the Knot Saree Set arrived in Spring/Summer ’25 with its fluid drapes and modern blouse construction, Ridhi’s design philosophy had become unmistakably clear. Her clothes were not about recreating heritage exactly as it existed before. They were about translating it for the woman of today—someone who moves constantly between tradition and modernity without feeling the need to choose between them.
That same philosophy now finds its fullest expression in Modern Royals, Ridhi Mehra’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection that reimagines Indian royalty through a softer, lighter, and distinctly contemporary lens.
At first glance, Modern Royals feels cinematic. There are lehengas that move like air, pre-draped saris softened with floral artistry, structured corsets paired with fluid skirts, and modern blazer sets that bring an unexpected sharpness to occasionwear. But beneath the visual romance lies a very practical understanding of how Indian celebrations themselves are changing.
Model in a pre-draped sari with intricate embroidery and contemporary blouse detailing by Ridhi MehraDestination weddings, intimate ceremonies, sundowner functions, cocktail brunches—the modern Indian wedding wardrobe has become increasingly dynamic. Women today are dressing not for one singular event, but for entire experiences spread across cities, beaches, palaces, vineyards, and private villas. The clothes, naturally, have had to evolve alongside that lifestyle.
“Modern Royals began with the idea of bringing freshness to occasionwear through fluid silhouettes, floral prints, pastel and summer-toned palettes, and lighter constructions, while still preserving the richness associated with Indian couture,” says Ridhi.
The collection has been designed almost like a complete destination wedding wardrobe. There are easy-to-drape saris, relaxed kurta sets, shararas, lehengas, Anarkalis, co-ord sets, and sharply tailored separates that allow women to move seamlessly between celebrations without sacrificing comfort or elegance.
“Destination weddings today have created a shift toward lighter and more versatile occasionwear,” she explains. “The collection was designed around breathable fabrics, softer drapes, floral elements, and contemporary constructions that feel effortless yet refined for summer celebrations and intimate festivities.”
Fabric, unsurprisingly, plays a starring role throughout the collection. Organza lends light structure. Chiffon creates movement and softness. Tissue and Chanderi introduce depth without heaviness so that the silhouettes feel airy and tactile, designed specifically for warm-weather dressing.
“Fabric played a defining role within the collection,” Ridhi says. There is also a noticeable shift in visual language. While her earlier collections leaned heavily into embroidery-driven glamour, Modern Royals explores prints and colour in a more expansive way. Floral motifs appear throughout the collection, inspired by palace gardens, vintage textiles, and romantic Indian artistry. Pastel shades sit alongside brighter celebratory hues, creating a palette that feels youthful without losing sophistication.
“The younger generation is drawn toward fashion that feels expressive yet effortless,” she explains. “Through pastel shades, fresh summer colours, floral prints, structured corsets, modern blouse cuts, and lighter silhouettes, the collection offers a contemporary perspective on couture-inspired dressing.”
That balance between ease and opulence remains one of the collection’s strongest achievements. Intricate embroidery, beadwork, and textured detailing appear throughout, but never overpower the garments themselves. Instead, they enhance movement and fluidity rather than restrict it.
“The balance came through combining fluid fabrics with intricate embroidery, delicate beadwork, textured detailing, and structured elements like corsets and statement blouses,” says Ridhi. “The idea was to create garments that feel luxurious yet effortless to wear throughout summer festivities.”
It is this instinctive understanding of the modern Indian consumer that continues to set Ridhi Mehra apart. “There is a much stronger focus today on comfort, versatility, and individuality,” Ridhi says. “Consumers are looking for lighter garments, softer palettes, modern drapes, intricate craftsmanship, and pieces that feel effortless while still making a statement.”
Perhaps that is also why her work resonates increasingly beyond India. As Indian occasionwear evolves globally, international consumers are becoming more drawn to garments that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern wearability.
“Lighter silhouettes, contemporary styling, floral detailing, breathable fabrics, and easier dressing have made Indian fashion increasingly relevant for global celebrations and destination weddings,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 20,900. In stores and online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin