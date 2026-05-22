Sanjay Garg explores the future of summer luxury through Indian cotton and handwoven textiles

The sun is back, and so are light, breathable summer fabrics inspired by textile traditions from across India. Raw Mango’s Summer 2026 collection, The Sun Returns, is a reflection on the textures, moods, and visual language of the Indian summer, interpreted through the brand’s textile and craft lens.

Crafting breathable luxury for rising temperatures

The collection is full of life, much like a Mughal garden. Swans, tigers, and birds appear through geometric motifs, alongside classic Ashavali and Ashrafi butas. Sanjay Garg, founder and designer, Raw Mango, lets us in on the details.