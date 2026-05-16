This couture collection explores love through layered fabrics and maximalist detailing

Silhouettes lean toward a structured and textural design language, combining precision tailoring with layered construction. Sculpted bodices, corsetry, fishcut lehengas with capes, and sharply defined shapes are complemented by exaggerated sleeves and architectural cuts, creating depth and visual movement.

Prbhjiit Maniktala says the idea behind the collection came from a personal exploration of love as something layered, evolving, and at times contradictory. “As a young label, we’re still discovering our language, and this collection became a way of understanding what we stand for—unapologetic aesthetics, but always with control and intention,” she shares.

When asked how the idea of love as transformation translated into clothing, she explains, “Transformation came through layering, both emotionally and physically. We’ve worked with sheer tulles, organzas, and georgettes over silks, including Habutai silk, to create depth and movement. Colours move through ombrés, embroidery builds and then disperses, and silhouettes shift between fluid and structured—so the garments never feel static.”