Sculpted corsets and pearl detailing define this modern Indian couture collection

To capture the dual themes of strength and vulnerability, the brand has worked primarily with viscose and silk-based blends that allow for fluidity while still holding structure where needed. “Our decision to avoid polyester-led compositions is a conscious one, rooted in the belief that what we wear should exist in harmony with our bodies. Beyond the environmental footprint, we are equally mindful of the long-term impact of synthetic fibres on personal well-being. It plays a meaningful role in long-term health and in how materials interact with the body—not only for the wearers, but also in reducing plastic exposure for the artisans crafting these pieces,” says Jigyasa.

Their on-demand model is also central to the brand’s philosophy of conscious fashion. “Because we only produce what is requested, it allows us to focus on the individuality of each piece. This influence is seen in the level of detail and craftsmanship within ISHQe. It ensures that every garment is treated with the care of a custom creation, reducing waste and allowing us to maintain a more personal connection between the design and the person who eventually wears it,” she says.