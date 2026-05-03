Designer Vikram Goyal expands into fashion with Viya’s debut womenswear collection

A

Storytelling has always been central to the work, though it’s rarely literal. With this collection, the narratives are more distilled, suggested through motifs, textures, and forms rather than overt references.

It’s less about telling a specific story and more about evoking a sense of familiarity or memory. The intention is to leave space for interpretation, so the wearer can find their own meaning within the piece rather than being directed toward a fixed narrative.