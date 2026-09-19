Anmol Garg turns corporate toxicity into stand-up therapy in Hyderabad

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A lot of it started with my own bad experience while working. I realised that people were going through the same things and started getting DMs asking me to make more content around it. I think when you can make fun of what you are going through, it becomes extremely relaxing. I am not a motivational speaker asking people to quit their jobs; I am just saying, here’s the fun side of what you are doing. A lot of the time, people think they are the only ones facing a particular problem. When they hear someone else talk about the same thing, they realise it is a common experience. That itself is therapeutic.