Ravi Khurana mines male confidence for laughs in Hyderabad show

At the heart of the show is the comedian’s observation of how confidence shapes everyday behaviour, particularly between men and women. “I’m very pro-women comics, and I’ve spent most of my life observing society, even before I became a comedian,” he says. He points to the familiar male tendency to confidently say, “Haan, ho jayega,” even when the situation may suggest otherwise, while women, in his observation, are often more cautious. “As a man, I know I also live by the classic ‘dekhi jaayegi’ (we’ll see) attitude,” he admits. The show draws parallels between these behaviours and the larger ways society operates, while turning the joke inward too.

For Ravi, however, relatability is the starting point. “Comedy is about saying obvious things, but with two more levels added to them,” he explains — understanding the cause and effect, then finding a personal take. “Most people stop at relatability. A comedian has to dig deeper and find the nuances, contradictions and absurdity within that familiar situation. That’s where a relatable thought becomes a joke.”