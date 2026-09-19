Ravi Khurana mines male confidence for laughs in Hyderabad show

Confidence can be a curious thing. Sometimes it gets you through a situation you have no business being confident about; sometimes it is simply the ability to say “haan haan, ho jayega” and figure out the details later. For comedian Ravi Khurana, that familiar brand of confidence — particularly the kind he has observed in men, himself included — eventually became a recurring thread in his set. “I was working on independent comedy bits and realised that I talk a lot about confidence; whether it’s men, myself, or different situations,” he says. As the pieces began coming together, he noticed the word appearing a little too often. The result was his show Over Confidence, a title he admits is “a wordplay that, so far, only I am aware of.”
For Ravi, the raw material for comedy is everywhere, provided you are paying enough attention. Being a comedian, he says, requires constantly observing your surroundings, with some experiences staying naturally while others become subconscious thoughts that keep returning. These days, he also consciously notes down anything that intrigues, irritates or simply makes him laugh, before revisiting those moments to see whether they can become a story, situation or joke. But getting from an amusing observation to a finished bit requires taking it beyond the notebook. “The first step is simply thinking, ‘This is funny,’” he says, before building basic pillars around an idea and taking it to open mics and smaller shows. “Nothing helps you develop a joke more than the stage,” he adds. “The moment you’re standing in front of an audience with a new thought, that nervous energy often gives you a few exceptionally funny lines that you could never come up with sitting with a pen and paper. For me, the stage is the greatest mentor.”
At the heart of the show is the comedian’s observation of how confidence shapes everyday behaviour, particularly between men and women. “I’m very pro-women comics, and I’ve spent most of my life observing society, even before I became a comedian,” he says. He points to the familiar male tendency to confidently say, “Haan, ho jayega,” even when the situation may suggest otherwise, while women, in his observation, are often more cautious. “As a man, I know I also live by the classic ‘dekhi jaayegi’ (we’ll see) attitude,” he admits. The show draws parallels between these behaviours and the larger ways society operates, while turning the joke inward too.
For Ravi, however, relatability is the starting point. “Comedy is about saying obvious things, but with two more levels added to them,” he explains — understanding the cause and effect, then finding a personal take. “Most people stop at relatability. A comedian has to dig deeper and find the nuances, contradictions and absurdity within that familiar situation. That’s where a relatable thought becomes a joke.”
As he brings the show to Hyderabad, Ravi is already looking forward to returning to a city he enjoyed on his first visit. “Niloufer’s chai is very high on my list this time,” says the self-confessed “chai paglu,” who plans to drink as much as possible and return with tea packs. He also sees Hyderabad’s mix of old and new, local and cosmopolitan, as an exciting audience combination. “I don’t feel the need to change my delivery or jokes too much to cater to them,” he says.
Venue size, audience age and room energy can all determine whether he leans towards crowd work or simply lets the jokes land. Ultimately, he says, stage experience is about, “learning to read the room and adapt without losing the essence of the material.”
Tickets start at Rs 399. Sept 20, 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.
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