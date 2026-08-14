From Vaishnava roots to Shiva’s cosmic dance: inside Hyderabad’s immersive Leela Tandavam

That personal realisation became an important part of Leela Tandavam, which Maithri sees as more than a dance production. The performance explores the seemingly contrasting energies of Shiva and Vishnu, while asking a larger question about devotion itself. “What truly matters is not which path or energy one resonates with, but the sincerity of one’s devotion,” she says. Whether it is Vishnu’s stillness or Shiva’s dynamism, Maithri believes both ultimately lead to the same divine truth.

The production also looks beyond the familiar image of Shiva as the fierce destroyer. For Maithri, the Tandavam is not simply about destruction, but about transformation. “Destruction, in Shiva’s philosophy, is not merely about endings — it is about dissolving the ego, fear, ignorance, and everything that prevents transformation,” she explains. This allows Leela Tandavam to move through Shiva’s many dimensions — the fierce Rudra, the compassionate Bholenath, Ardhanarishwara as the union of Shiva and Shakti, and Nataraja, the cosmic dancer. The intention is to reveal the deity in his entirety rather than reduce him to his most powerful form.

As both choreographer and performer, Maithri has also worked to create a production that remains rooted in classical tradition while speaking to a contemporary audience. She describes her approach as the ‘Shivansh style,’ one that respects tradition while presenting it with a fresh sensibility. Bharatanatyam forms the visual language, while storytelling by Paridhi Mangalampalli brings the Puranas and poetry behind the compositions closer to the audience. A live 13-piece orchestra, meanwhile, gives the music an expansive new dimension through original arrangements.