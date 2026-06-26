Dancers Maanasa Ranga and Divya Dharmarajan present Nruthya Sammilana: A devotional bharatanatyam duet

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Raksha: The repertoire for this event presents a diverse collection of compositions celebrating various gods and goddesses. The recital begins with a pushpanjali and alarippu, invoking auspiciousness and setting the tone for the performance. This is followed by namamma sharade, a devotional devarnama in praise of Goddess Sharadamba, seeking her blessings and wisdom. The next piece, Saama Gaana Lolane by Papanasam Sivan, is a beautiful composition on Lord Nataraja. The recital then moves into the melodious raga sindubhairavi an evocative ashtapadi by Jayadeva, portraying the emotions and devotion of Radha and Krishna. The centrepiece of the recital is the varnam in raga lathangi, dedicated to Lord Muruga, exploring the devotee's deep yearning and devotion through both nritta and abhinaya. The second half of the programme unfolds, with Vaaranam Aayiram, which beautifully depicts the divine dream of Godha Devi (Andal) as she envisions her celestial wedding with Lord Ranganatha. This is followed by Aluvudyaatako Ranga, Purandaradasa's charming devarnama, that portrays the playful and endearing childhood of Lord Krishna. The recital concludes with a vibrant tillana in raga hindolam, bringing the performance to a joyous and energetic finale.