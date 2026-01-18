Souraja Tagore on embracing Bharatnatyam, lineage, and reclaiming heritage spaces through dance

A

Classical dance and music have always been art forms that speak to a prepared audience. They are not meant to function as mass entertainment. It is important to recognise that this is not a limitation but a defining quality. As practitioners and custodians of classical forms, we also carry the responsibility of cultivating our audience, of educating, guiding, and inviting them into these traditions with patience and clarity. If we wish today’s younger generation to value their cultural roots, those values must be consciously nurtured.