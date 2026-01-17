Enter Ira Chaudhuri's world of etching as she shifts surfaces from clay to paper

One gets the freedom of moving across three rooms, full of drawings on paper. Interestingly, these are made over colourful pages, unframed, and positioned on a black background so that the colours are well highlighted. Each sketching has been done with finer motifs like semi-circles, triangles, squares, floral patterns, circles, and more. It is quite easy to look at the artwork and draw a parallel with the traditional Bengali alpona. But Chaudhuri herself claims her inaccuracy in alpona, and on closer look, the artworks are way too symmetrical to actually be classified as one.

One of her original pottery works is also on display beside her major works on paper. This enables one to draw parallel between the etchings on a spherical surface that is profoundly defined by curvature, while on flat surface it is geometry that takes lead.