Artist Shuvaprasanna displays his latest body of work, that is very different from his usual style of painting

Taking a moment to ponder on the name of the exhibition- The Genius & The Common Man, one would understand that Shuvaprasanna deals with the man beyond the screen. He talks about how, through his craft, Chaplin portrayed the conditions of the common man back then. From poverty to unemployment, from bullying to being left an orphan, his works had them all. And beyond the veil of entertainment, there lay a humanist in Chaplin that made his viewers see the truth around them, often through his satirical presentations.

Shuvaprasanna considers Chaplin a ‘genius’. He goes on to say, “These geniuses are beyond any timelines. They live in the hearts of people across centuries. Keeping him in mind is my latest presentation that focuses on how he perceived society, showed life on –screen, and how personally he was a humanist and an anti-fascist.”